Gateway Green's bike park opens amid optimism, huge crowds
"Allow me to share a visual representation of our mission statement," said Northwest Trail Alliance board member Joceyln Gaudi as she waved her hands toward a crowd of onlookers at the opening of Gateway Green on Saturday. "You are in it!" Never again will off-road cycling advocates have to try and explain what they're working for.
