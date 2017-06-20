FBI, police investigating threatening...

FBI, police investigating threatening letter targeting NE Portland neighborhood festival

The FBI and Portland police are investigating after a threatening letter was sent to the president of a local neighborhood festival. The letter, which was delivered Wednesday to a neighborhood coalition office, was specifically addressed to Shawn Penney and showed a photo of KKK members on the front of the envelope.

