Every Important 24-Hour Restaurant in Portland, Mapped

Can't sleep? Got an exciting project to work on? Drunk and starving at 2 a.m.? The following Portland restaurants are ALWAYS open, so you won't even need to make it in time for a 3 a.m. cut-off. Whether you're looking for cheese fries or $6 shawarma sandwiches, this map will help you find the best 24-hour dining options in Portland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.