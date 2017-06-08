end: 14 Things To Do and See in Portl...

end: 14 Things To Do and See in Portland June 9-11

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Willamette Week

Fans of fruit have a lot to look forward to on the taps at this year's Fruit Beer Fest, with 21 infused creations that include a tart strawberry and basil ale from Ruse, a special key lime pie beer from 10 Barrel and a blend of Upright's black lime-infused Saison Vert that spent time in both gin and vermouth barrels-yowza. Burnside Brewing Company, 701 E Burnside St., fruitbeerfest.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 4 Hillary Lost 2
London workplace violences Jun 3 FCC investigated ... 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC