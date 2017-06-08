end: 14 Things To Do and See in Portland June 9-11

Fans of fruit have a lot to look forward to on the taps at this year's Fruit Beer Fest, with 21 infused creations that include a tart strawberry and basil ale from Ruse, a special key lime pie beer from 10 Barrel and a blend of Upright's black lime-infused Saison Vert that spent time in both gin and vermouth barrels-yowza. Burnside Brewing Company, 701 E Burnside St., fruitbeerfest.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.