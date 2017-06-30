end: 13 Things To Do and See In Portl...

end: 13 Things To Do and See In Portland, June 30-July 2

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

Waterfront Blues Festival The 30-years-running celebration of blues and blues-adjacent genres has moved away from big-name headliners, but a lineup of Chris Isaak, Booker T. and Canned Heat is guaranteed to get thousands of middle-aged toes tapping in their flip-flops. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, north and south of the Hawthorne Bridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 6 hr MR ROBINSON to YOU 300
Thought little people was cancelled Jun 27 Just Saying 1
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 27 Just Saying 3
repo men (Apr '07) Jun 27 studmuffin 256
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Jun 26 Enter Username 91
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Jun 22 thafiz 85
Unethical Biased Psychologist Dr. David Corey o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Sallie May 27
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wildfires
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,919 • Total comments across all topics: 282,142,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC