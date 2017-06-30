end: 13 Things To Do and See In Portland, June 30-July 2

Waterfront Blues Festival The 30-years-running celebration of blues and blues-adjacent genres has moved away from big-name headliners, but a lineup of Chris Isaak, Booker T. and Canned Heat is guaranteed to get thousands of middle-aged toes tapping in their flip-flops. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, north and south of the Hawthorne Bridge.

