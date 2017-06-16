end: 13 Things To Do and See In Portland, June 16-18

Poetic Justice Benefit Concert While the MAX stabbings shook the entire city-and the whole country, really-it hit the local hip-hop community particularly hard, considering survivor Micah Fletcher is one of their own. Tonight, a host of Portland rap luminaries, including Cool Nutz, Mic Capes and Libretto, will perform to raise money for all three victims of the attack.

