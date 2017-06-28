Emerson String Quartet Instrumentalists Perform With CCCMF Artistic Director
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival , celebrating its 38th season as Cape Cod's premiere presenter of summer chamber music presents Three Emersons and One Jon performed by members of world renowned Emerson String Quartet and CCCMF Artistic Director, pianist Jon Nakamatsu on Monday, August 7, 7:30 pm at First Congregational Church, 200 Main Street, Wellfleet. Members of the legendary Emerson String Quartet return for their fifth consecutive CCCMF appearance.
