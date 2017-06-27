Driver attemtps to flee Portland police, rams cruiser, then arrested
A man is accused of ramming a Portland police patrol car early Tuesday morning as he attempted to elude officers who stopped him for an alleged traffic infraction, police said. The alleged infraction, which was not identified in a news release, happened at 12:34 a.m. near North Vancouver Way and Middlefield Road.
