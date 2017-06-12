Driver accused of hitting, killing te...

Driver accused of hitting, killing teen in SE Portland wanted after removing monitoring device

16 hrs ago

Authorities are asking for help finding a man accused of killing a teen in a hit-and-run crash on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard last summer. Crime Stoppers of Oregon says Abdulrahman Sameer Noorah, 21, removed an electronic monitoring device last weekend and has several felony warrants for his arrest.

