Democrats pitch revenue proposal

Lawmakers from throughout Washington County have begun cheerleading for a new revenue package, holding a town hall Friday night at the PCC Willow Creek Center in Beaverton. The goal: To convince an estimated 50 area residents that a Democratic package of new taxes and new revenue will help stabilize the state's boom-and-bust cycle economy.

