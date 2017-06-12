Crawford Street's comeuppance
A large parcel on the north waterfront near the St. Johns Bridge may soon see a transformation from its current assortment of warehouses to a multi-use area with public river access over the next couple of years. In a pre-application for a zoning change, Mainland Northwest LLC envisions multi-dwelling residential, retail, office and manufacturing uses for a 15-acre site in North Portland.
