Civil rights groups denounce anti-Muslim rallies across US

So-called 'anti-Sharia' rallies across almost 30 US cities come as hate crimes on the rise, prompting criticism and counter-protests A wave of anti-Muslim rallies will sweep nearly 30 cities across America on Saturday, in a move by far-right activists that has drawn sharp criticism from civil rights groups and inspired counter-protests nationwide. The so-called "anti-Sharia" rallies have been organised by Act For America, which claims to be protesting human rights violations but has been deemed an anti-Muslim hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre.

