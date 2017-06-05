Civil rights groups denounce anti-Muslim rallies across US
So-called 'anti-Sharia' rallies across almost 30 US cities come as hate crimes on the rise, prompting criticism and counter-protests A wave of anti-Muslim rallies will sweep nearly 30 cities across America on Saturday, in a move by far-right activists that has drawn sharp criticism from civil rights groups and inspired counter-protests nationwide. The so-called "anti-Sharia" rallies have been organised by Act For America, which claims to be protesting human rights violations but has been deemed an anti-Muslim hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|online business, summer music playlist and self...
|Jun 9
|Guy456
|1
|train stabbing
|Jun 8
|Big Daddy
|36
|What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor......
|Jun 6
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|antifa
|Jun 6
|American
|4
|Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he...
|Jun 6
|Cat Man
|8
|World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l...
|Jun 4
|Hillary Lost
|2
|London workplace violences
|Jun 3
|FCC investigated ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC