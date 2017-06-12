City planners propose subway tunnel t...

City planners propose subway tunnel through downtown Portland

9 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Portland-area transportation planners are looking underground for a future big-ticket transit project: a potential subway under the downtown core and across the Willamette River. City transportation officials floated the idea Tuesday in a presentation to the Portland Planning and Sustainability Commission.

