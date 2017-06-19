Chick-fil-A, Cracker Barrel to open next year in Bend
By next summer, both chains are planning to open locations in Bend's Robal Road Village along Highway 97, KTVZ reports . According to KTVZ, Chick fil-A has submitted a design review application to the city and hopes to break ground in the coming months with eyes on an April opening.
