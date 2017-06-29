Brother and sister sentenced to 2 years in prison for Portland-area prostitution scheme
Tommy's Too strip club at 10335 S.E. Foster Rd. was one of the Portland area strip clubs that Lawrence G. Owen and his two stepchildren, Kandace Desmarias and Gilbert Desmarias, owned and operated, prosecutors said. In the club, dancers used private rooms to engage in prostitution with customers, and the cash received was never reported to the Internal Revenue Service, according to the government.
