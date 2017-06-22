Beer Hall: Portland International Beerfest, Organic Craft BrewFest, and Reverend Nat's Turns Five
The hangovers from two weeks of heavy Portland Beer Week have probably just subsided, and that means it's time for more heavy bouts of drinking! The hangovers from two weeks of heavy Portland Beer Week have probably just subsided, and that means it's time for more heavy bouts of drinking. This week, the Rose City provides that in the form of parties and festivals, with two great outdoor events and a pair of special anniversaries that will see rare tastes flying across your olfactory organs with astonishing speed.
