Baby girl died of an overdose while in father's care

Malia and Sasha Obama don yellow sarongs on visit to temple with their parents during vacation at $2,500-a-night luxury Bali resort 'What about all the other phony stories they do?' Trump lashes out at CNN after 'massive f**k up' story linking official to Russia is retracted and three employees are forced out Yazidi sex slave unwittingly ATE her one-year-old son after ISIS fanatics COOKED the child and served it with rice after starving her for three days, Iraqi MP claims BREAKING: Europe is hit by new 'WannaCry' virus, with Ukraine power grid, Russian oil giants and Danish shipping giants all affected Good Samaritan who helped toddler find her parents is forced to leave town after being assaulted by the two-year-old's father who thought he kidnapped her and dubbed a 'child predator' 'She left him at the altar for wearing the wrong tie': Wedding guests reveal the biggest bridezilla ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.