Author Q&A: Jenny Forrester of Portland's Unchaste Readers series discusses new memoir

That desire inspired " Narrow River, Wide Sky " , Forrester's recently published memoir and literary debut. In the book, Forrester, curator of Portland's Unchaste Readers literary series, looks back stoically on a western Colorado childhood that included her father's abandonment of her, her mother and her younger brother; financial deprivation and social isolation; drug use; and other challenges that helped shape her into who she is today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.