Author Q&A: Jenny Forrester of Portla...

Author Q&A: Jenny Forrester of Portland's Unchaste Readers series discusses new memoir

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Oregonian

That desire inspired " Narrow River, Wide Sky " , Forrester's recently published memoir and literary debut. In the book, Forrester, curator of Portland's Unchaste Readers literary series, looks back stoically on a western Colorado childhood that included her father's abandonment of her, her mother and her younger brother; financial deprivation and social isolation; drug use; and other challenges that helped shape her into who she is today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
online business, summer music playlist and self... Jun 9 Guy456 1
train stabbing Jun 8 Big Daddy 36
What’s The Future of Seahawks Kam Chancellor...... Jun 6 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
antifa Jun 6 American 4
Moved to Portland a few months ago for a job he... Jun 6 Cat Man 8
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... Jun 4 Hillary Lost 2
London workplace violences Jun 3 FCC investigated ... 1
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,268 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC