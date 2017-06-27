Affordable housing bill was hijacked

Affordable housing bill was hijacked

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Sometimes in the legislative process, a good idea in a good bill gets hijacked. That's what happened to House Bill 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 8 hr Mercy 292
Thought little people was cancelled 9 hr Just Saying 1
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... 9 hr Just Saying 3
repo men (Apr '07) 17 hr studmuffin 256
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Mon Enter Username 91
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Jun 22 thafiz 85
Needing to know where to start Jun 16 The Man 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,456 • Total comments across all topics: 282,071,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC