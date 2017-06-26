Adventure Theatre MTC Announces its 66th Season and National TYA Co-Commission

Ahoy, me Hearties! Adventure Theatre MTC , recent recipient of three 2017 Helen Hayes Awards , is proud to announce its 66th Season featuring five main stage productions based on popular children's stories and books with two world premieres and one exceptional nation-wide, seven- Theatre Partners hip. This stand-out season will delight audiences in the DC area with award-winning directors and artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.