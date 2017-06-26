Adventure Theatre MTC Announces its 6...

Adventure Theatre MTC Announces its 66th Season and National TYA Co-Commission

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Ahoy, me Hearties! Adventure Theatre MTC , recent recipient of three 2017 Helen Hayes Awards , is proud to announce its 66th Season featuring five main stage productions based on popular children's stories and books with two world premieres and one exceptional nation-wide, seven- Theatre Partners hip. This stand-out season will delight audiences in the DC area with award-winning directors and artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) 2 hr Mercy 292
Thought little people was cancelled 3 hr Just Saying 1
News World Naked Bike Ride announces 2017 starting l... 3 hr Just Saying 3
repo men (Apr '07) 11 hr studmuffin 256
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 22 hr Enter Username 91
morgellons disease (Aug '10) Jun 22 thafiz 85
Needing to know where to start Jun 16 The Man 2
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC