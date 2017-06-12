'Adult Swim on the Green' comes to Sellwood Park
In the not so distant future, scores of "Adult Swim" fans will flock to Sellwood Riverfront Park where they can "get schwifty." That's a reference to the hit cult show "Rick & Morty," which appears on the quirky and at times downright-strange block of late-night programming on the Cartoon Network television channel.
