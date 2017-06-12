12 things to know as Zidell Yards launches its last barge
On Friday, Zidell Marine was slated to launch its last barge. The company is one of several that grew out of a South Waterfront scrap yard started by Russian immigrant Yeschie Zajdell, who later called himself Sam Zidell.
