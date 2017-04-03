Tigard man, 67, dies after tree limb ...

Tigard man, 67, dies after tree limb falls on him in Garden Home

A 67-year-old Tigard man died Friday morning after being found underneath a large tree limb in the Garden Home neighborhood, authorities said. Ronald Edward Kibert was found unconscious in a greenspace behind a home near Southwest Florence Lane and 71st Place about 8:15 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday afternoon.

