The 9 greatest sandwiches ever made o...

The 9 greatest sandwiches ever made on Portland's signature sandwich bread

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Ten years after founding Fleur de Lis bakery, Greg Mistell's humble ciabatta roll has quietly become Portland's signature sandwich bread, making appearances through the years at Bunk, Lardo, Evoe, Laurelhurst Market, The People's Pig, Meat Cheese Bread, Devil's Dill and more, including just about every celebrated sandwich shop in town. Though not quite the household name of Amoroso's in Philadelphia or Leidenheimer in New Orleans, the rolls have become popular enough that the phrase "on Fleur de Lis ciabatta" is now a local byword for quality sandwiches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) Fri yagrov hep 289
Fri Bardanes 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Fri Bardanes 2,419
Lookin for that medicine Apr 6 Friendz23 13
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Apr 6 concerned 80
Blueberries Are on Deck! !! Apr 3 Opie013 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Apr 3 Opie013 13
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,668 • Total comments across all topics: 280,158,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC