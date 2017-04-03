The 9 greatest sandwiches ever made on Portland's signature sandwich bread
Ten years after founding Fleur de Lis bakery, Greg Mistell's humble ciabatta roll has quietly become Portland's signature sandwich bread, making appearances through the years at Bunk, Lardo, Evoe, Laurelhurst Market, The People's Pig, Meat Cheese Bread, Devil's Dill and more, including just about every celebrated sandwich shop in town. Though not quite the household name of Amoroso's in Philadelphia or Leidenheimer in New Orleans, the rolls have become popular enough that the phrase "on Fleur de Lis ciabatta" is now a local byword for quality sandwiches.
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Fri
|yagrov hep
|289
|Fri
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Apr 6
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
