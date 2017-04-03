The 9 greatest sandwiches ever made on Portland's signature sandwich bread

Ten years after founding Fleur de Lis bakery, Greg Mistell's humble ciabatta roll has quietly become Portland's signature sandwich bread, making appearances through the years at Bunk, Lardo, Evoe, Laurelhurst Market, The People's Pig, Meat Cheese Bread, Devil's Dill and more, including just about every celebrated sandwich shop in town. Though not quite the household name of Amoroso's in Philadelphia or Leidenheimer in New Orleans, the rolls have become popular enough that the phrase "on Fleur de Lis ciabatta" is now a local byword for quality sandwiches.

