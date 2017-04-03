Table dinner at the Stanley to featur...

Table dinner at the Stanley to feature private chef

Read more: Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Chef Lon Carter will be the featured chef at the Stanley Hotel's Table Dinner on April 7 and 8. Carter grew up near Aspen and from there went to Le Cordon Bleu in Portland, Oregon, graduating at the top of his class in 2001. Carter began to work in restaurants from coast to coast, but returned to the Aspen Valley in 2005 and quickly became one of the best caterers in the valley, with the opportunity to work with Chef Nobu and many other celebrity chefs during many Aspen Food and Wine classics.

