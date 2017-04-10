Suspect jailed after firing at car, shooting himself, breaking leg
A man convicted in the '90s of an Arkansas murder was booked into jail Monday in Portland after police say he opened fired on a car in a motel parking lot, then tripped, inadvertently shot himself - and ended up with a broken leg. Terrance Booker, 42, remains held Tuesday in the Multnomah County Jail on accusations of attempted aggravated murder, attempted first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
