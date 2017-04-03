So many charges, so few receipts: Edi...

So many charges, so few receipts: Editorial Agenda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The disclosure follows a November city audit that had found the neighborhood involvement office to be deficient on several levels. While the unaccounted-for money is hardly a pittance, it is, in the larger scheme of big-government budgeting, pocket change: $120,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Conduct (May '15) Fri yagrov hep 289
Fri Bardanes 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Fri Bardanes 2,419
Lookin for that medicine Apr 6 Friendz23 13
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) Apr 6 concerned 80
Blueberries Are on Deck! !! Apr 3 Opie013 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Apr 3 Opie013 13
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,164,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC