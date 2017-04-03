Seattle Mayor Ed Murray accused of sexually abusing troubled teen in 1980s
A 46-year-old Kent man sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Thursday, claiming Murray "raped and molested" him over several years, beginning in 1986 when the man was a 15-year-old high school dropout. The lawsuit in King County Superior Court, filed under the man's initials, "D.H.," alleges Murray sexually abused the crack-cocaine-addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|11 hr
|yagrov hep
|289
|14 hr
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|14 hr
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Thu
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC