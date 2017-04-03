Seattle Mayor Ed Murray accused of sexually abusing troubled teen in 1980s

A 46-year-old Kent man sued Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Thursday, claiming Murray "raped and molested" him over several years, beginning in 1986 when the man was a 15-year-old high school dropout. The lawsuit in King County Superior Court, filed under the man's initials, "D.H.," alleges Murray sexually abused the crack-cocaine-addicted teen on numerous occasions for payments of $10 to $20.

