SE Portland speed cameras will start issuing tickets Wednesday
In an image provided by the Portland Bureau of Transportation, a white SUV is seen through the lens of a speed camera on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. The bureau said the vehicle was traveling at 72 mph, well in excess of the 40 mph speed limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|17 hr
|Anthony
|78
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Mon
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Mon
|Opie013
|13
|Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i...
|Apr 2
|Jorbus
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Apr 1
|peee owed
|2,418
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC