Remodeling? Buying? See inside 8 stat...

Remodeling? Buying? See inside 8 stately Portland homes: Architectural Heritage Center tour

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Eight stately homes in Portland's most historic neighborhoods will be open during the Architectural Heritage Center's 3rd Annual Old House Revival Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The self-guided, self-paced tour allows visitors to linger at the residences of most interest. People who want to improve their home can to talk to owners who've just been through the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 8 hr Friendz23 13
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 12 hr concerned 80
Blueberries Are on Deck! !! Apr 3 Opie013 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Apr 3 Opie013 13
Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i... Apr 2 Jorbus 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Apr 1 peee owed 2,418
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,195 • Total comments across all topics: 280,102,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC