Remodeling? Buying? See inside 8 stately Portland homes: Architectural Heritage Center tour

Eight stately homes in Portland's most historic neighborhoods will be open during the Architectural Heritage Center's 3rd Annual Old House Revival Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. The self-guided, self-paced tour allows visitors to linger at the residences of most interest. People who want to improve their home can to talk to owners who've just been through the process.

