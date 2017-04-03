Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback on DOJ Agreement 4-25-17

Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback regarding the City's lack of providing any type of citizen fourm or public speaking sessions to hear concerns and to get feedback regarding the DOJ lawsuit. As city hall shuts out citizens input and thumbs there nose at the DOJ ... the AMA steps up to provide a space on April 25th, to hear from the citizens of Portland regarding the treatment by the Portland Police that is affecting us all.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.