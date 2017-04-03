Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback on DOJ Agreement 4-25-17
Public Fourm to Take Public Feedback regarding the City's lack of providing any type of citizen fourm or public speaking sessions to hear concerns and to get feedback regarding the DOJ lawsuit. As city hall shuts out citizens input and thumbs there nose at the DOJ ... the AMA steps up to provide a space on April 25th, to hear from the citizens of Portland regarding the treatment by the Portland Police that is affecting us all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IndyMedia.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Fri
|yagrov hep
|289
|Fri
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Apr 6
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC