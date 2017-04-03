Portland's finest singers present 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

The rock opera 'Jesus Christ Superstar' will be presented by some of Portland's finest singers April 7 and 8. "Jesus Christ Superstar" is being produced by St. John the Baptist in conjunction wtih other Episcopal churches in the area, April 7 and 8. Tim Rice's and Andrew Lloyd Weber's Broadway spectacular has moved people of deep faith and of no faith for more than 40 years. The Coulter Concert Series of the Episcopal Parish of St. John the Baptist has collaborated with other Episcopal churches in the area to present the classic rock opera in a refreshing new way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.