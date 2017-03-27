Portland police: Car stolen with 2-ye...

Portland police: Car stolen with 2-year-old child inside recovered safely

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

The vehicle was taken at about 8:40 p.m. Friday from an apartment complex parking area at 2400 S.E. 125th Ave. A Portland mother got a scare Friday night when her car was stolen with her 2-year-old daughter inside, Portland police said. The woman told police she left the child in the 2008 Cadillac SUV "for 30 seconds and then when she turned around, it was gone," said spokesman Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i... 8 hr Jorbus 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) 23 hr peee owed 2,418
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A... Mar 27 Sebahtstian 1
wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi... Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Mar 25 Duped 44
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC