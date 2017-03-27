Portland police: Car stolen with 2-year-old child inside recovered safely
The vehicle was taken at about 8:40 p.m. Friday from an apartment complex parking area at 2400 S.E. 125th Ave. A Portland mother got a scare Friday night when her car was stolen with her 2-year-old daughter inside, Portland police said. The woman told police she left the child in the 2008 Cadillac SUV "for 30 seconds and then when she turned around, it was gone," said spokesman Sgt.
