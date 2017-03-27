Portland pilot program puts homeless in residentsa backyards
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, tiny living pods for the Kenton Neighborhood Tiny Home Pilot houses are viewed in Portland, Ore. The affordable housing crisis in Portland and the accompanying homeless problem has gotten so bad that local officials are thinking outside the box with similar plans to build “tiny houses” for homeless families and place them in the backyards of willing residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i...
|Sun
|Jorbus
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Sat
|peee owed
|2,418
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC