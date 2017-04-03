Portland homeless camp gets new spot just before eviction
Mayor Ted Wheeler says the camp at Northwest 4th and Burnside will be allowed to remain at its present location for 60 days. The property owners had served it an eviction notice for today, when the Portland Development Commission is scheduled to buy the site for $1.2 million if it is free and clear.
