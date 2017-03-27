Police say people standing on S.E. Po...

Police say people standing on S.E. Portland sidewalk intentionally hit by a car

Three people were struck Sunday afternoon by a car police believe was intentionally used to run into them in the 100 Block of Southeast 97th Avenue. Witnesses told police that a man had driven his car through the neighborhood at a high rate of speed on multiple occasions, the Portland Police Bureau reported.

