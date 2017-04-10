Police investigating shooting near Holladay Park
Portland police are investigating reports of a shooting near Holladay Park in Northeast Portland on April 11, 2017. Officers responded about 4:35 p.m., to the 1100 block of Northeast Holladay Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Apr 9
|Concerned White
|2,421
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|Apr 7
|yagrov hep
|289
|Apr 7
|Bardanes
|1
|Lookin for that medicine
|Apr 6
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Apr 6
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC