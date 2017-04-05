ODOT hosts open house for inner Powell Blvd project tonight
The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the final design phases of a project that aims to make it safer to bike and walk on and across SE Powell Blvd beteeen 20th and 34th Avenue. They're hosting an open house tonight to answer questions, hear feedback, and share more information about the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|1 hr
|Oregon Target
|79
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
|Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i...
|Apr 2
|Jorbus
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Apr 1
|peee owed
|2,418
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC