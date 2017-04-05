ODOT hosts open house for inner Powel...

ODOT hosts open house for inner Powell Blvd project tonight

1 hr ago

The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the final design phases of a project that aims to make it safer to bike and walk on and across SE Powell Blvd beteeen 20th and 34th Avenue. They're hosting an open house tonight to answer questions, hear feedback, and share more information about the project.

