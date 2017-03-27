not Just a Barkeep: Bud Clark served ...

not Just a Barkeep: Bud Clark served two terms as Portland mayor.

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

The morning after a big election, reporters usually hunch over their coffee, sift through the returns and try to make sense of the results. But this sunny Wednesday morning, they instead found themselves on the riverbank watching the mayor-elect arriving to his first post-election news conference in a canoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i... 17 hr Jorbus 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Sat peee owed 2,418
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A... Mar 27 Sebahtstian 1
wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi... Mar 26 Sebahtstian 1
Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11) Mar 25 Duped 44
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Multnomah County was issued at April 02 at 2:04PM PDT

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,706 • Total comments across all topics: 280,011,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC