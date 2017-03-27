not Just a Barkeep: Bud Clark served two terms as Portland mayor.
The morning after a big election, reporters usually hunch over their coffee, sift through the returns and try to make sense of the results. But this sunny Wednesday morning, they instead found themselves on the riverbank watching the mayor-elect arriving to his first post-election news conference in a canoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i...
|17 hr
|Jorbus
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|Sat
|peee owed
|2,418
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|High Quality Roofing Sheet 0.4mm Color Coated A...
|Mar 27
|Sebahtstian
|1
|wood carving machine HR-1513 for sale
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Light bioreactor (Autoclavable) Glass Light bi...
|Mar 26
|Sebahtstian
|1
|Websleuths link baiting and registered member t... (Feb '11)
|Mar 25
|Duped
|44
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC