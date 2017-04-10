New courthouse construction caused downtown Portland water main break
Underground utility work related to the construction of the new Multnomah County courthouse caused a water main to break and flood downtown Portland streets Sunday. Sewer work done days earlier under the 16-inch cast-iron water main put pressure on the pipe, leading it to burst around 11:45 a.m. at Southwest First Avenue and Madison Street, said Jaymee Cuti, a Portland Water Bureau spokeswoman.
