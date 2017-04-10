Multnomah Falls shuttle back by popul...

Multnomah Falls shuttle back by popular demand, could expand to Hood River in 2018

When shuttle service began between Portland and Multnomah Falls in 2016, the big question was whether or not anybody would actually ride it. The answer? A resounding "yes," to the tune of more than 30,000 riders between Memorial Day weekend and the end of September - enough to warrant not only an extension of the pilot program of the Columbia Gorge Express , but a possible expansion come 2018.

