Multnomah County voters may decide whether to tax soda, sugary beverages

Health advocates who see sugary drinks as one of the biggest obstacles in their drive to promote health want Multnomah County voters to give them a new tool: a soda tax. If they gather enough signatures, voters will decide in November whether to add a tax of 1.5 cents per ounce on sugary drinks, including soda, energy drinks and sweetened teas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.