Morrison Bridge deck replacement to reduce traffic to 2 lanes until October
Construction to replace the deck on the Morrison Bridge that starts Monday morning will decrease traffic on the Portland structure from six lanes to two until October, Multnomah County transportation officials said. on the south side of the bridge and the multi-use path will stay open, the county said.
