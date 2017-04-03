More than $120K of Portland taxpayers' money unaccounted for

Portland's finance management office cannot account for more than $120,000 spent by Office of Neighborhood Involvement employees from March 2016 to March 2017 using city issued credit cards. The bureau's operations and business manager Amy Archer-Masters acknowledged in an email that this is a "serious" issue that she discussed repeatedly with the bureau's financial analyst, yet it went ignored, according to emails obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive.

