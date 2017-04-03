Homeless village's future in question
Hazelnut Grove, a 19-person village of otherwise homeless folks in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland, faces an uncertain future as some neighbors push to close down the site, while city officials seek to mediate. Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke at a recent Overlook Neighborhood Association meeting on the conflict, while the Office of Neighborhood Involvement is working to facilitate a Good Neighbor Agreement and mediation with Resolutions Northwest, an agency that specializes in resolving disputes.
