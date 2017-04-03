Homeless village's future in question

Homeless village's future in question

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Hazelnut Grove, a 19-person village of otherwise homeless folks in the Overlook neighborhood of North Portland, faces an uncertain future as some neighbors push to close down the site, while city officials seek to mediate. Mayor Ted Wheeler spoke at a recent Overlook Neighborhood Association meeting on the conflict, while the Office of Neighborhood Involvement is working to facilitate a Good Neighbor Agreement and mediation with Resolutions Northwest, an agency that specializes in resolving disputes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lookin for that medicine 7 hr Friendz23 13
Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14) 11 hr concerned 80
Blueberries Are on Deck! !! Apr 3 Opie013 1
Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell Apr 3 Opie013 13
Anybody up to chat on the platonic late night i... Apr 2 Jorbus 1
how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07) Apr 1 peee owed 2,418
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
See all Portland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portland Forum Now

Portland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Portland, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,101,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC