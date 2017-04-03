Homeless man, 20, had sex with runaway girl, 13, in SE Portland park, police say
Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, 20, has been charged with various sex crimes against a runaway girl, 13. She told police she met him in Southeast Portland's Powell Park. Portland police this week arrested a 20-year-old homeless man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who'd run away from her home and was living with him for a few days in a Southeast Portland park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Conduct (May '15)
|8 hr
|yagrov hep
|289
|11 hr
|Bardanes
|1
|how you hate oregon; let you count the ways (Feb '07)
|11 hr
|Bardanes
|2,419
|Lookin for that medicine
|Thu
|Friendz23
|13
|Organized Stalking / Gang Stalking Oregon Forum (Jan '14)
|Thu
|concerned
|80
|Blueberries Are on Deck! !!
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|1
|Plug for blue 30s if you buy me one aswell
|Apr 3
|Opie013
|13
Find what you want!
Search Portland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC