Homeless man, 20, had sex with runaway girl, 13, in SE Portland park, police say

Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, 20, has been charged with various sex crimes against a runaway girl, 13. She told police she met him in Southeast Portland's Powell Park. Portland police this week arrested a 20-year-old homeless man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who'd run away from her home and was living with him for a few days in a Southeast Portland park.

