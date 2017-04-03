Homeless man, 20, had sex with runawa...

Homeless man, 20, had sex with runaway girl, 13, in SE Portland park, police say

Ahmed Hadir Ahmed, 20, has been charged with various sex crimes against a runaway girl, 13. She told police she met him in Southeast Portland's Powell Park. Portland police this week arrested a 20-year-old homeless man who they say repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who'd run away from her home and was living with him for a few days in a Southeast Portland park.

