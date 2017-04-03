High winds scour region as storm syst...

High winds scour region as storm system moves in - Friday, 07 April 2017

Read more: Clackamas Review

Gusts in the upper 50- and 60-mph range pummeled the Portland area starting Friday morning, as what the National Weather Service calls "an atmospheric river event" is affecting the region. Many reports of trees down came in across the Beaverton, Tigard and Tualatin areas and beyond.

Portland, OR

