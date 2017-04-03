Guero is the torta shop of Portland's dreams

Like the chocolate chip cookie, the root beer float, or the sandwich itself, the torta ahogada was born, at least apocryphally, by happy accident. As told to terminal food magazine Lucky Peach , a customer stopping at Guadalajara's Tortas Ahogadas "El Guero" sandwich stand early last century asked for a regular carnitas torta with just a little spice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.