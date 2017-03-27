Free vision, basic health screening offered in Portland
Free vision and basic health screenings will be offered next month in Northwest Portland, but consumers have to sign up in advance. There are still some spots left for the clinic on April 8, said Nick Mandarano of the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation.
