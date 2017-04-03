Former Rock Dive the East End Slated to Become Multi-Story Elvis Themed Bar, Sources Say

Portland will likely soon have a bar on Southeast Grand Avenue devoted to that great American sweat factory and rock'n'roll icon, the King himself, Elvis "the Pelvis" Presley. In September 2016, bar owners Warren Boothby and Marcus Archambeault registered a company called ELVIS ROOM LLC at the address of lost, loved double-decker rock dive the East End on Grand Avenue, which died in a fire in August 2014 .

